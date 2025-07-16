The Game Kitchen prepares official announcement of Blasphemous 3 for next week

When last year The Game Kitchen director Mauricio García anticipated that Blasphemous 3 would arrive "it's happening in the same year that Half-Life 3 is happening", we took it more as a fun joke in the relaxed atmosphere of IndieDevDay 2024, which this year will become BCN Game Fest. If you need the proof, you can fast forward the video timestamp to 4:40.

However, rumours of a third instalment in Valve's franchise are gaining momentum (there's even talk of an announcement this summer), and perhaps the definitive clue is that The Game Kitchen is getting a head start on it... by announcing Blasphemous 3.

At least, that's what it looks like we'll be seeing in a week's time. The official account of the Sevillian studio has published on social networks an image of a gothic cathedral like the ones that appear in the two metroidvania instalments of the Penitent that have made the studio world famous. The message calls for next Thursday 17 July at 15:00 CEST/14:00 BST for what can only be signified as the third instalment of Blasphemous.

There's a chance that the announcement doesn't necessarily mean a release this year, given that The Game Kitchen is also putting its heart and soul into finishing its own take on the Ninja Gaiden universe for Dotemu with Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound. However, we are sure of one thing: When it arrives, we will once again wield the Mea Culpa and don the bloody helmet, because the Miracle will work once more.