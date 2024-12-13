The Game Kitchen develops next Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, due for release in 2025

The first surprise of the Game Awards night had a Spanish flavour. The Game Kitchen, the studio known worldwide for the Blasphemous series, has been chosen by Koei Tecmo to continue the legacy of its Ninja Gaiden action franchise. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound will be released in summer 2025 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.

At the moment we know very little, but from the trailer we've seen and the quality he's shown in his previous work, we're really excited. Check it out for yourself below.