The game industry stands together against the Insomniac leaks

Earlier today, Alex shared the news that the hacker group that threatened to release internal documents, videos and more stolen from Insomniac Games had done so, and with that revealing personal information about the staff, details about their upcoming games, that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart didn't sell as well as it deserved and more. This has obviously been devastating for people at the extremely talented team, so it's nice to see most of the games industry sharing its love for Insomniac and cursing the assholes who did this to the team.

I'm not just talking about heartwarming messages from Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, Santa Monica Studios' Mihir Sheth, Remedy, That's No Moon, Wushu Studios and other game developers and publishers. Even some media outlets have sent their love to Insomniac and decided to not cover information revealed because of this stolen information. This includes Gamespot and VGC.

That last bit is obviously a bit controversial, as part of our job is to break and cover big news. Gamespot, VGC, us and others jumped on the chance when a whole lot of early GTA VI footage and details leaked last year, when reporters share information from their sources and other kinds of leaks. This is different, however, especially because these scumbag hackers also decided to publish personal information about people working at Insomniac games, so I'm of the same opinion as Tamoor Hussain and Andy Robinson, meaning I won't share any specific information obtained from these stolen files.

What do you think about this situation? Do you feel sorry for Insomniac and should reporters share information about illegally obtained information?