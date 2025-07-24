The Game Business warns: "Xbox is expected to announce more game ports to other platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5, in the coming weeks"

HQ

As we reported earlier this morning, a Nintendo Direct in July may sound unlikely at this point in the month to some, but many of the best-informed voices and sources point in the other direction. NatetheHate's words this morning are now joined by none other than Circana's Chris Dring and Matt Piscatella, speaking to The Game Business.

It seems it's all to do with Xbox's current strategy of launching its until recently exclusive titles as multiplatform, which for example has led to Forza Horizon 5 being this year's best-selling game on PlayStation 5. Microsoft's work as a publisher on other platforms won't stop there.

"Xbox is expected to announce more game ports to other platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5, in the coming weeks." A hint perhaps that Nintendo's digital event (as well as some special Xbox announcements) will take place in the coming days and weeks. It's worth remembering that Gamescom 2025 kicks off in less than a month, and that's another stage on which to make major announcements.

Frankly, we wouldn't be surprised if, to celebrate Starfield's second anniversary on September 6th, they don't tell us that we'll also be able to enjoy it on PS5, or even Nintendo Switch 2.