The Game Bakers show off more of Cairn with a new trailer

If you've ever wanted to climb a mountain, you've probably experienced it in one of Ubisoft's many Assassin's Creed games. However, serious rock climbing games are rarely developed. It took three years to develop the systems for climbing in the title. The Game Bakers wants to offer something exciting and unique. They write the following to describe Cairn.

"In Cairn, our survival climbing game, you will need determination and persistence to "make it this far". When we decided to make a video game about alpinism, we were fascinated by the dedication and resolve shown by climbers. They are ready to risk everything because of how extraordinary it makes them feel: extremely satisfied and free. And that's the emotion we wanted to replicate and make you feel, as a player."

The Game Bakers announced on State of Play that the game will be launched on the fifth of November 2025 and that you can already test a demo on PlayStation 5 today. You can watch a trailer below.