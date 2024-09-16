The Game Bakers on Cairn's full-body climbing simulation: "It's really the same" as pro-climbing but "don't try it at home"

HQ

Climbing video games are quite popular today. Last year, the folk over at Don't Nod presented Jusant and in the near future The Game Bakers will be offering something similar with Cairn. This climbing game is a bit more realistic than Jusant in regard to visuals and narrative premise, but still looks to offer a climbing experience that aims to feel authentic and challenging. Speaking about how the development team managed to really nail the authentic feeling, we spoke with producer and co-founder of The Game Bakers Audrey Leprince.

"So the mountain she's trying to climb is higher than Mount Everest, so the highest mountain on planet Earth, so of course it's gonna get harder and harder. Here in the demo that you played it's like sunny and nice and there's birds and everything but of course as you climb you're gonna face the weather, you're gonna face the night, you're gonna face the cold, the ice, the passages that are crumbling and you know the dangers of the high-level altitude mountain. So there's gonna be a lot of dangers... stay alive."

Leprince continues when asked about if they've incorporated real climbing techniques into the game: "Actually yeah, it's exactly the way you climb and we've worked with climbers. So, because we use a complete body simulation, the physics and the real mathematics of how your body moves in the mountain, it's really the same. The only difference is that Ava is a pro climber, she's really strong and she's really flexible, so some stuff she does... don't try it at home."

Check out the full interview below to learn more about Cairn ahead of its launch next year.