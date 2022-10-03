The Game Awards will once again have a live audience

HQ

For obvious reasons, The Game Awards and many other similar events have been running without any audience for two years. But this is about to end.

While we already knew that The Game Awards will take place on December 9 (01:30 CET), the producer and host Geoff Keighley has now confirmed on Twitter that the live audience is back - and you will soon be able to purchase your tickets. The place of the event is once again the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

