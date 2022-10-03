Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Game Awards will once again have a live audience

Purchase your tickets to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

For obvious reasons, The Game Awards and many other similar events have been running without any audience for two years. But this is about to end.

While we already knew that The Game Awards will take place on December 9 (01:30 CET), the producer and host Geoff Keighley has now confirmed on Twitter that the live audience is back - and you will soon be able to purchase your tickets. The place of the event is once again the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Will you try to see the show live on location this year?

