The Game Awards will be "significantly shorter" this year

HQ

Even if people generally have been really happy with The Game Awards during the last few years, there is one recurring complaint; many people thinks it overstays its welcome and drags on for too long.

Therefore, Geoff Keighley and his team has decided to listen to this and do something about it. In a Twitter spaces audio stream, Keighley now explains that we should expect a shorter show this year:

"One thing we're doing this year is we're trying to make the show a little bit shorter. I won't say anything officially until we're through our rehearsals, but we think it's going to be a significantly shorter show this year."

He also explained this decision closer and said:

"We think there's been a little bit of fatigue about how long the show has been, there are lots of games and lots of things that want to be a part of it, but we're cutting back on those things to hopefully have a bit more of a streamlined show."

Despite this, it doesn't look like The Game Awards will cut back on game announcements, as he previously has confirmed that we should expect the show to "have 50-plus games involved in some way".

The Game Awards starts 01:30 (CET) on Friday if you want to follow the show live. We will however report everything as it unfolds if you prefer to sleep at this somewhat ungodly hour.

<social>https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1ynJOamkoozKR</social>

Thanks PushSquare