The Game Awards will be back next year for a 10th Anniversary show

To round out The Game Awards show, host Geoff Keighley gave us an update on what the future will hold for the awards ceremony.

Keighley stated that the show will be back next year, for a 10th Anniversary event that will be held once again in the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, all on December 12 (likely December 13 for us in the UK and Europe), 2024.

There is no additional information relating to the event, but no doubt we'll know more soon around the summer, during Summer Game Fest and the Gamescom Opening Night Live shows.