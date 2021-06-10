Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
The Game Awards to return this December as an in-person event

More details are expected to follow this summer.

Geoff Keighley just wrapped up the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live!, a show that marked the beginning of the Summer of Games, and gave us plenty of hype trailers and announcements.

Right as the curtains were closing, Keighley left us with one final note, that The Game Awards would in fact be back later this December with an in-person event.

Keighley mentioned that more details about the show will follow this summer, but he did also state that it would be taking place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, USA.

Either way, we can at least mark one in-person event on our calendars for 2021. That's a relief.

