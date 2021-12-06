The Game Awards to host a metaverse experience in Core

HQ

The Game Awards will be expanding into the metaverse later this week, when through Core, the interactive world of Axial Tilt, is available for viewers to enjoy the live show and interact with a variety of unique experiences during the broadcast.

Axial Tilt is said to feature a red carpet, which will open from 00:00 GMT / 1:00 CET on the morning of Friday, December 10, as well as a list of other experiences (said to be a variety of mini-games), plus an afterparty being hosted when The Game Awards concludes, which is said to be hosted by a "special guest DJ" (possibly Deadmau5 considering his previous connection to Core).

Through Axial Tilt's world, players will be able to vote for their favourite nominees and even win Core-related prizes, with all who experience the world also earning an Axial Tilt profile picture to mark the occasion.

"I'm always on the lookout for exciting new ways to bring The Game Awards to new audiences," said Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer and host of The Game Awards. "The emergence of new metaverse platforms like Core, and the extended virtual experiences they enable around live events, presented an amazing opportunity to give fans a new interactive way to experience the show. And considering it's a show about interactive entertainment, it felt like a perfect fit."

If you're an avid fan of Fortnite Creative, you might remember that Axial Tilt previously launched in this mode. We're told that Core's version of Axial Tilt will be similar but will feature different gameplay and worlds, and that there will be a crossover between the two in the future, whatever that might be.

While The Game Awards won't take place for a few days, Axial Tilt is now open and available to check out in Core, with players able to do so by taking a portal from Core World to Axial Tilt. Take a look at Axial Tilt in Core below.