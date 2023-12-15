The Game Awards set a new viewer record

HQ

If you were watching The Game Awards last week, you weren't alone. As revealed by the founder, producer and host Geoff Keighley - this was actually the most watched The Game Awards ever with a whopping 118 million global livestreams.

Amongst the highlights was Sega delivering the return of several legacy franchises, Hideo Kojima's reveal of the Xbox title OD, a free (and now released) expansion for God of War: Ragnarök and the brand new title Monster Hunter: Wilds. Keighley has already confirmed that the show will be back next year, which probably will be bigger than ever as it is the 10th anniversary.

We would not be surprised to see the impressive viewership record getting broken again in 2024, or what do you think?