The Game Awards re-confirmed for December

With the coronavirus health crisis ruining most of the fun in 2020, some people have been worried about The Game Awards later this year, as it will be hard for people to travel and accept awards.

Fortunately, it would seem that there's no need to worry, and we know this because producer and host Geoff Keighley just confirmed as much.

While he won't commit to a particular date just yet, he still says it will most definitely take place in December, as per usual. Keighly also revealed that it will be an entirely digital event this time around, but we shouldn't lower our expectations because of that. Quite the opposite even, as he claims the following:

"We'll share more in the coming weeks about it, but it's actually probably going to be our biggest show yet."

Thanks for clearing that up. We're looking forward to the show, are you?