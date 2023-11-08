The Game Awards nominees to be revealed on Monday

HQ

Geoff Keighley has announced that we'll know exactly who is being nominated for each of the respective awards at this year's The Game Awards as soon as Monday, November 13. With over 30 categories to celebrate, the nominations will be unveiled precisely at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET on The Game Awards website.

As for when The Game Awards will actually take place, the award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on December 7, 2023 (the morning of December 8 for us in Europe).

While many titles will be celebrated, many are likely wondering about what will be nominated for the Game of the Year category. Aside from the no doubt sure-fire locks of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur's Gate III, and Alan Wake 2, which games do you think deserve to be up for the major award?