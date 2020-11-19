The Game Awards nominees have been announced

You're watching Advertisements

We at Gamereactor are fortunate enough to be a part of the jury for Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards show and have already finished the first step of this responsibility; voting to find the final nominees in the thirty different categories. The results were announced last night, and there's no doubt that 2020 has been an amazing year in terms of games and the industry in general. Just look at this list:

Game of the Year





Animal Crossing: New Horizons



Doom Eternal



Final Fantasy VII: Remake



Ghost of Tsushima



Hades



The Last of Us: Part II



Best Game Direction





Final Fantasy VII: Remake



Ghost of Tsushima



Hades



Half-Life: Alyx



The Last of Us: Part II



Best Narrative





13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim



Final Fantasy VII: Remake



Ghost of Tsushima



Hades



The Last of Us: Part II



Best Performance





Ashley Johnson i The Last of Us: Part II



Laura Bailey i The Last of Us: Part II



Daisuke Tsuji i Ghost of Tsushima



Logan Cunningham i Hades



Nadji Jeter i Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales



Best Art Direction





Final Fantasy VII: Remake



Ghost of Tsushima



Hades



Ori and the Will of the Wisps



The Last of Us: Part II



Best Audio Design





Doom Eternal



Half-Life: Alyx



Ghost of Tsushima



Resident Evil 3



The Last of Us: Part II



Best Score/Music





DOOM Eternal



Final Fantasy VII: Remake



Hades



Ori and the Will of the Wisps



The Last of Us: Part II



Best Multiplayer





Animal Crossing: New Horizons



Among Us



Call of Duty: Warzone



Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout



Valorant



Best AR/VR Game





Dreams



Half-Life: Alyx



Iron Man VR



Star Wars: Squadrons



The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners



Best Independent Game





Carrion



Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout



Hades



Spelunky 2



Spiritfarer



Best Ongoing Game





Apex Legends



Destiny 2



Call of Duty: Warzone



Fortnite



No Man's Sky



Best Action Game





Doom Eternal



Hades



Half-Life: Alyx



Nioh 2



Streets of Rage 4



Best Action/Adventure Game





Assassin's Creed Valhalla



Ghost of Tsushima



Ori and the Will of the Wisps



Spider-Man: Miles Morales



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order



The Last of Us: Part II



Best Role Playing Game





Final Fantasy VII: Remake



Genshin Impact



Persona 5 Royal



Wasteland 3



Yakuza: Like a Dragon



Best Family Game





Animal Crossing: New Horizons



Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time



Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout



Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit



Minecraft Dungeons



Paper Mario: The Origami King



Best Sports/Racing Game





Dirt 5



F1 2020



FIFA 21



NBA 2K21



Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2



Best Fighting Game





Granblue Fantasy: Versus



Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate



Street Fighter V: Champions Edition



One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows



Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]



Best Sim/Strategy Game





Crusader Kings III



Desperados III



Gears Tactics



Microsoft Flight Simulator



X-Com: Chimera Squad



Best Debut Game





Carrion



Mortal Shell



Phasmaphopia



Raji: An Ancient Epic



Röki



Innovation in Accessibility





Assassin's Creed Valhalla



Grounded



Hyperdot



The Last of Us: Part II



Watch Dogs: Legion



Games for Impact





If Found...



Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition



Spiritfarer



Tell Me Why



Through the Darkest of Times



Best Mobile Game





Among Us



Call of Duty Mobile



Genshin Impact



Legends of Runeterra



Pokémon Café Mix



Best Community Support





Apex Legends



Destiny 2: Beyond Light



Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout



Fortnite



No Man's Sky



Valorant



Content Creator of the Year





Alanah Pearce



Nick Kolcheff



Timothy John Betar



Jay-Ann Lopez



Rachell Hofstetter



Best Esports Game





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare



Counter-Strike: Global Offensive



Fortnite



League of Legends



Valorant



Best Esports Athlete





Ian "Crimsix" Porter



Heo "Showmaker" Su



Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu



Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro



Matthieu "ZywOo" Herbaut



Best Esports Coach





Danny "zonic" Sorensen



Dae-hee "Crusty" Park



Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann



Lee "Zefa" Jae-min



Raymond "rambo" Lussier



Best Esports Team





DAMWON Gaming



Dallas Empire



G2 Esports



San Francisco Shock



Team Secret



Best Esports Host





Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez



Alex "Machine" Richardson



Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere



James "Dash" Patterson



Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden



Best Esports Event





BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals



Call of Duty League Championship 2020



IEM Katowice 2020



League of Legends World Championship 2020



Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020



You can vote on your favourites here and see who wins (and some very exciting announcements and trailers) when the show starts at 12 AM GMT / 1 AM CET December 11.