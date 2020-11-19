The Game Awards nominees have been announced

We at Gamereactor are fortunate enough to be a part of the jury for Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards show and have already finished the first step of this responsibility; voting to find the final nominees in the thirty different categories. The results were announced last night, and there's no doubt that 2020 has been an amazing year in terms of games and the industry in general. Just look at this list:
Game of the Year
Best Game Direction
Best Narrative
Best Performance
Best Art Direction
Best Audio Design
Best Score/Music
Best Multiplayer
Best AR/VR Game
Best Independent Game
Best Ongoing Game
Best Action Game
Best Action/Adventure Game
Best Role Playing Game
Best Family Game
Best Sports/Racing Game
Best Fighting Game
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Best Debut Game
Innovation in Accessibility
Games for Impact
Best Mobile Game
Best Community Support
Content Creator of the Year
Best Esports Game
Best Esports Athlete
Best Esports Coach
Best Esports Team
Best Esports Host
Best Esports Event
You can vote on your favourites here and see who wins (and some very exciting announcements and trailers) when the show starts at 12 AM GMT / 1 AM CET December 11.
