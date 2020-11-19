English
The Game Awards nominees have been announced

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Doom Eternal, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Hades and The Last of Us: Part II will fight for Game of the Year, but there are many other prestigious categories as well.

We at Gamereactor are fortunate enough to be a part of the jury for Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards show and have already finished the first step of this responsibility; voting to find the final nominees in the thirty different categories. The results were announced last night, and there's no doubt that 2020 has been an amazing year in terms of games and the industry in general. Just look at this list:

Game of the Year


  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  • Doom Eternal

  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake

  • Ghost of Tsushima

  • Hades

  • The Last of Us: Part II

Best Game Direction


  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake

  • Ghost of Tsushima

  • Hades

  • Half-Life: Alyx

  • The Last of Us: Part II

Best Narrative


  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake

  • Ghost of Tsushima

  • Hades

  • The Last of Us: Part II

Best Performance


  • Ashley Johnson i The Last of Us: Part II

  • Laura Bailey i The Last of Us: Part II

  • Daisuke Tsuji i Ghost of Tsushima

  • Logan Cunningham i Hades

  • Nadji Jeter i Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Art Direction


  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake

  • Ghost of Tsushima

  • Hades

  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

  • The Last of Us: Part II

Best Audio Design


  • Doom Eternal

  • Half-Life: Alyx

  • Ghost of Tsushima

  • Resident Evil 3

  • The Last of Us: Part II

Best Score/Music


  • DOOM Eternal

  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake

  • Hades

  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

  • The Last of Us: Part II

Best Multiplayer


  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  • Among Us

  • Call of Duty: Warzone

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

  • Valorant

Best AR/VR Game


  • Dreams

  • Half-Life: Alyx

  • Iron Man VR

  • Star Wars: Squadrons

  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Best Independent Game


  • Carrion

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

  • Hades

  • Spelunky 2

  • Spiritfarer

Best Ongoing Game


  • Apex Legends

  • Destiny 2

  • Call of Duty: Warzone

  • Fortnite

  • No Man's Sky

Best Action Game


  • Doom Eternal

  • Hades

  • Half-Life: Alyx

  • Nioh 2

  • Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure Game


  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  • Ghost of Tsushima

  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

  • The Last of Us: Part II

Best Role Playing Game


  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake

  • Genshin Impact

  • Persona 5 Royal

  • Wasteland 3

  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Family Game


  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

  • Minecraft Dungeons

  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sports/Racing Game


  • Dirt 5

  • F1 2020

  • FIFA 21

  • NBA 2K21

  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Best Fighting Game


  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus

  • Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate

  • Street Fighter V: Champions Edition

  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Best Sim/Strategy Game


  • Crusader Kings III

  • Desperados III

  • Gears Tactics

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

  • X-Com: Chimera Squad

Best Debut Game


  • Carrion

  • Mortal Shell

  • Phasmaphopia

  • Raji: An Ancient Epic

  • Röki

Innovation in Accessibility


  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  • Grounded

  • Hyperdot

  • The Last of Us: Part II

  • Watch Dogs: Legion

Games for Impact


  • If Found...

  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

  • Spiritfarer

  • Tell Me Why

  • Through the Darkest of Times

Best Mobile Game


  • Among Us

  • Call of Duty Mobile

  • Genshin Impact

  • Legends of Runeterra

  • Pokémon Café Mix

Best Community Support


  • Apex Legends

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

  • Fortnite

  • No Man's Sky

  • Valorant

Content Creator of the Year


  • Alanah Pearce

  • Nick Kolcheff

  • Timothy John Betar

  • Jay-Ann Lopez

  • Rachell Hofstetter

Best Esports Game


  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

  • Fortnite

  • League of Legends

  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete


  • Ian "Crimsix" Porter

  • Heo "Showmaker" Su

  • Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu

  • Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro

  • Matthieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

Best Esports Coach


  • Danny "zonic" Sorensen

  • Dae-hee "Crusty" Park

  • Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann

  • Lee "Zefa" Jae-min

  • Raymond "rambo" Lussier

Best Esports Team


  • DAMWON Gaming

  • Dallas Empire

  • G2 Esports

  • San Francisco Shock

  • Team Secret

Best Esports Host


  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

  • Alex "Machine" Richardson

  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

  • James "Dash" Patterson

  • Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden

Best Esports Event


  • BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020

  • IEM Katowice 2020

  • League of Legends World Championship 2020

  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

You can vote on your favourites here and see who wins (and some very exciting announcements and trailers) when the show starts at 12 AM GMT / 1 AM CET December 11.

