The Game Awards nominations revealed: Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate III lead the way

2023 has been one of the best years in gaming, so there are many different opinions about what the actual best game has been. This includes those of us who work in the industry. Especially because The Game Awards is around the corner, and we in Gamereactor are a part of the jury. This has highlighted how difficult it is to even predict who the five, sometimes six, games nominated in each category are. Now we don't have to theorise anymore.

Geoff Keighley and crew have revealed all of the nominees for The Game Awards, and Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate III lead the way with eight nominations each, including the biggest one. The winners will be revealed when the show starts on the 7th of December American time (the 8th of December for those of us around these parts), so tune in then for news about that and the many reveals and announcements that will happen during The Game Awards.

Here's the entire list of TGA nominations:

Game of the Year



Best Game Direction



Best Narrative



Best Art Direction



Best Score/Music



Best Audio Design



Best Performance



Games for Impact



Best Ongoing Game



Best Indie Game



Best Debut Indie Game





Cocoon



Dredge



Pizza Tower



Venba



Viewfinder



Best Mobile Game



Best Community Support



Best VR/AR Game



Innovation in Accessibility



Best Action Game



Best Action/Adventure Game



Best RPG



Best Fighting Game



Best Family Game



Best Sports/Racing Game



Best SIM/Strategy Game



Best Multiplayer Game



Content Creator of the Year





IronMouse



PeopleMakeGames



Quackity



Spreen



SypherPK



Best Esports Athlete





Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok



Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut



Max "Demon1" Mazanov



Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez



Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk



Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen



Best Esports Coach





Christine "potter" Chi



Danny "zonic" Sorensen



Jordan "Gunba" Graham



Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam



Yoon "Homme" Sung-young



Best Esports Event





2023 League of Legends World Championship



Blast.tv Paris Major 2023



EVO 2023



The International Dota 2 Championships 2023



Valorant Champions 2023



Best Esports Game



Best Esports Team





Evil Geniuses



Fnatic



Gaimin



JD Gaming



Team Vitality



Most Anticipated Game



Best Adaptation





Castlevania: Nocturne



Gran Turismo



The Last of Us



The Super Mario Bros. Movie



Twisted Metal



Who do you think should win and who got snubbed?