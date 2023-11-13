Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Game Awards nominations revealed: Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate III lead the way

But The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder aren't far behind.

2023 has been one of the best years in gaming, so there are many different opinions about what the actual best game has been. This includes those of us who work in the industry. Especially because The Game Awards is around the corner, and we in Gamereactor are a part of the jury. This has highlighted how difficult it is to even predict who the five, sometimes six, games nominated in each category are. Now we don't have to theorise anymore.

Geoff Keighley and crew have revealed all of the nominees for The Game Awards, and Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate III lead the way with eight nominations each, including the biggest one. The winners will be revealed when the show starts on the 7th of December American time (the 8th of December for those of us around these parts), so tune in then for news about that and the many reveals and announcements that will happen during The Game Awards.

Here's the entire list of TGA nominations:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score/Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Games for Impact

Best Ongoing Game

Best Indie Game

Best Debut Indie Game

Best Mobile Game

Best Community Support

Best VR/AR Game

Innovation in Accessibility

Best Action Game

Best Action/Adventure Game

Best RPG

Best Fighting Game

Best Family Game

Best Sports/Racing Game

Best SIM/Strategy Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Content Creator of the Year


  • IronMouse

  • PeopleMakeGames

  • Quackity

  • Spreen

  • SypherPK

Best Esports Athlete


  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

  • Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

  • Max "Demon1" Mazanov

  • Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez

  • Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk

  • Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen

Best Esports Coach


  • Christine "potter" Chi

  • Danny "zonic" Sorensen

  • Jordan "Gunba" Graham

  • Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam

  • Yoon "Homme" Sung-young

Best Esports Event


  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship

  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

  • EVO 2023

  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

  • Valorant Champions 2023

Best Esports Game

Best Esports Team


  • Evil Geniuses

  • Fnatic

  • Gaimin

  • JD Gaming

  • Team Vitality

Most Anticipated Game

Best Adaptation


  • Castlevania: Nocturne

  • Gran Turismo

  • The Last of Us

  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

  • Twisted Metal

Who do you think should win and who got snubbed?

