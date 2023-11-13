The Game Awards nominations revealed: Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate III lead the way

2023 has been one of the best years in gaming, so there are many different opinions about what the actual best game has been. This includes those of us who work in the industry. Especially because The Game Awards is around the corner, and we in Gamereactor are a part of the jury. This has highlighted how difficult it is to even predict who the five, sometimes six, games nominated in each category are. Now we don't have to theorise anymore.
Geoff Keighley and crew have revealed all of the nominees for The Game Awards, and Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate III lead the way with eight nominations each, including the biggest one. The winners will be revealed when the show starts on the 7th of December American time (the 8th of December for those of us around these parts), so tune in then for news about that and the many reveals and announcements that will happen during The Game Awards.
Here's the entire list of TGA nominations:
Who do you think should win and who got snubbed?