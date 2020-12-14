The Game Awards never informs the winners beforehand

You're watching Advertisements

There was a lot of laughing, smiles and tears of joy amongst the winners in the different categories of The Game Awards. Most of them also had prepared speeches. So did they know beforehand that they were going to win?

No, this is not the case. They are being informed at the same time as us viewers are, according to the producer and host Geoff Keighley. He revealed this on Twitter, and wrote:

"A lot of people have asked how far in advance we told winners for #TheGameAwards - we didn't! (Ask them). All those moments were fully live. It's a tribute to our production team that it felt so smooth and natural."

We can only agree to this and once again thank Keighley for an excellent show. We're already looking forward to next year.