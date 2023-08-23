Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

The Game Awards is coming back in December

This year marks the 10 year anniversary of Geoff Keighley's awards show.

One of the last things that was announced during the Opening Night Live stream, which just ended, was that the producer and host Geoff Keighley confirmed that The Game Awards will be coming back this year.

While this isn't surprising news, it's always nice with a confirmation. Keighley also reminded us that it's the 10th anniversary this year, which hopefully means something extra special (besides awards, there are always plenty of announcements, guests and more) when the award show kicks off on December 7.

What is your personal GOTY so far?

