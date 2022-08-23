The Game Awards is back on December 9

HQ

Geoff Keighley is currently doing several streamed shows every year, like Summer Game Fest and Gamescom Opening Night Live (which airs tonight at 20:00 CEST). However, the one he is best known for is still The Game Awards.

And fortunately, it has now been confirmed that The Game Awards will be back on December 8 (December 9 for us in Europe). As the name implies, it is mainly a show for handing out awards to developers and games that has really delivered something extra this year, but we believe most people are looking forward to it because of all major video game announcements taking place each year.

We got a prime example of how big the show has gotten during 2019 when Microsoft took the opportunity to reveal Xbox Series X to the world for the first time, and last year we were treated to announcements of games like Alan Wake 2, Star Wars Eclipse, The Expanse - A Telltale Series and Wonder Woman, and we also got the spectacular The Matrix Awakens demo.

New this year is the category Best Adaptation, which is described like this in the press release:

"The Best Adaptation Award is a way for the gaming industry and its fans to tip its hat to creative work that authentically adapts and often adds lore and context to our favorite gaming franchises. With so many game-inspired projects across entertainment, the time is right to honor excellence in adapting video game worlds to other mediums."

Basically how well video game franchises have been used for other kinds of media like comics, TV series or movies.

Are you watching The Game Awards, even though it's traditionally aired at the worst possible time for us Europeans (usually around 02:00 after midnight)?