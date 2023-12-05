The Game Awards has more new game reveals than 2022

HQ

It has been compared to the Oscars of the video game world (although everyone should know that's the Gamereactor awards), and The Game Awards of 2023 premieres at 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET on December 8. Besides the actual awards, this also means a plethora of new reveals as it usually is the most crowded event outside of the E3/not-E3 in June.

And this year seems to be stacked, as the host and producer Geoff Keighley now reveals that we can look forward to 2.5-3 hours with more new game announcements than during the 2022 show. Depending on how you count, there was between 10-15 brand new games last year, which hopefully means it'll be somewhere north of 15 on Friday.

Of course, we will cover everything interesting that happens during the show, so make sure to follow our reporting.