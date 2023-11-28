The Game Awards has contemplated adding a Best Remake or Remaster category

HQ

One of the big topics of conversation around awards season every year is whether or not remakes or remasters should be up for major awards like Game of the Year. This has been a particular talking point this year once again as Resident Evil 4 has been nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards, leading many to wonder whether in this era of the games industry if a Best Remake or Remaster category is required.

In a recent Twitch Q&A, Geoff Keighley has touched on just this, where he revealed some of the complications the team has faced when contemplating adding a Best Remake/Remaster category.

"We've talked about it. I think the question is, are there five amazing remakes every year? Some years there are - there were some amazing ones this year, obviously Resident Evil 4 is nominated for Game of the Year. Dead Space, a bunch of other good ones that came out this year. And the question also then is would those remakes not be eligible for Game of the Year?

"So yeah, nothing new this year category-wise but it's definitely something that we talk about every year, and try to evaluate the best way to go about that."

This idea of adding more unique categories also brought to light the question of potentially adding a Best Supporting Actor category too, with Keighley revealing why this hasn't been created yet either.

"We've talked about it. There are lots of great performances. On the other side, we do have some people who say 'you guys focus a bit too much on the narrative aspects of games', and 'you're too much like the Oscars, you have writing and acting and those types of awards, and you should be focused more on gameplay driven things'."

Do you think The Game Awards should diversify and expand its categories to further niches or remain as it is?