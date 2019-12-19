Cookies

The Game Awards had 45 million livestreams

Last week Geoff Keighley's show had plenty of announcements packed in, causing a big increase in viewership from last year.

Last week's Game Awards were packed with announcements and accolades aplenty, and it turns out this yearly event has actually set records, since host and creator Geoff Keighley revealed that it hit 45 million livestreams for this year's show.

This represents a 73% increase from last year, which is a staggering growth, perhaps bolstered by the fact that people expected a lot of announcements from the show once again, which we certainly received at the show.

"Special thanks to our incredible team that helps me bring this show to life, and to everyone in the industry who trusts me to represent our industry. We are on the verge of The Game Awards becoming the biggest celebration of any form of entertainment, a life-long goal of mine," Keighley adds.

Keighley also hosts Gamescom's Opening Night Live as well, kicking off the European show with announcements as well, which featured Hideo Kojima diving into Death Stranding this summer.

Can The Game Awards grow next year too?

