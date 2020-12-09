Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Ghost of Tsushima

The Game Awards: Ghost of Tsushima wins the Player's Voice Award

The title is still up for another six awards on the big night.

Ghost of Tushima is the first title to receive an award during this year's Game Awards. The Sucker Punch title received the most votes in the Player's Voice category and was able to narrowly slip past The Last of Us Part 2, which formerly led the way. The category opened voting to the public and allowed gamers across the world to have their own say.

Ghost of Tsushima is still up for six awards on the big night even with this latest win under its belt. Some of the most notable categories the game is nominated in are Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, and Best Performance for Daisuke Tsuji's portrayal of Jin Sakai.

Do you think Ghost of Tsushima will be able to best The Last of Us Part 2 in any other categories?

