The Game Awards broke its previous record surpassing 100 million viewers

Host and organiser Geoff Keighley has revealed the viewership numbers for this year's The Game Awards, and they are quite impressive to say the least.

According to Keighley, more than 103 million people followed the show through various livestreams. This is a new record for the Game Awards that had a total of 85 million viewers last year.

Keigley also revealed that the hashtag #TheGameAwards saw a 31% increase in usage compared to the year before, and that The Game Awards at some point during the show trended at #1 worldwide on Twitter.

The Game Awards not only awards the year's best games, but also brings announcements of new titles. This year's show was held in the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles on December 8 (local time). Elden Ring won Game of the Year while Crash Team Rumble, Death Stranding 2 and Hades II were among the new announcements.