The Game Awards: All Categories and Nominees

HQ

It's almost that time of the year again when we look to celebrate the best and most impactful video games of the year at The Game Awards. This year's event will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on the morning of December 9 for us in the UK and Europe, starting at 00:30 GMT / 1:30 CET.

With that date and time in mind, the nominees for all 31 of the individual categories have been announced, and while you can take a look at the full list below, the leading titles are God of War: Ragnarök (10 nominations), Elden Ring (7 nominations), and Horizon Forbidden West (7 nominations).

Here are all the recognised games and individuals.

This is an ad:

Game of the Year:



A Plague Tale: Requiem



Elden Ring



God of War: Ragnarök



Horizon Forbidden West



Stray



Xenoblade Chronicles 3



Best Game Direction:



Elden Ring



God of War: Ragnarök



Horizon Forbidden West



Immortality



Stray



Best Narrative:



A Plague Tale: Requiem



Elden Ring



God of War: Ragnarök



Horizon Forbidden West



Immortality



Best Art Direction:



Elden Ring



God of War: Ragnarök



Horizon Forbidden West



Scorn



Stray



Best Score and Music:



A Plague Tale: Requiem



Elden Ring



God of War: Ragnarök



Metal: Hellsinger



Xenoblade Chronicles 3



Best Audio Design:



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II



Elden Ring



God of War: Ragnarök



Gran Turismo 7



Horizon Forbidden West



Best Performance:



Horizon Forbidden West - Ashly Burch (Aloy)



A Plague Tale: Requiem - Charlotte McBurney (Amicia)



God of War: Ragnarök - Christopher Judge (Kratos)



Immortality - Manon Gage (Marissa)



God of War: Ragnarök - Sunny Suljic (Atreus)



Games for Impact:



A Memoir Blue



As Dusk Falls



Citizen Sleeper



Endling: Extinction is Forever



Hindsight



I Was a Teenage Exocolonist



Best Ongoing Game:



Apex Legends



Destiny 2



Final Fantasy XIV



Fortnite



Genshin Impact



Best Indie:



Cult of the Lamb



Neon White



Sifu



Stray



Tunic



Best Mobile Game:



Apex Legends Mobile



Diablo Immortal



Genshin Impact



Marvel Snap



Tower of Fantasy



Best Community Support:



Apex Legends



Destiny 2



Final Fantasy XIV



Fortnite



No Man's Sky



Innovation in Accessibility:



As Dusk Falls



God of War: Ragnarök



Return to Monkey Island



The Last of Us: Part I



The Quarry



Best VR/AR:



After the Fall



Among Us VR



Bonelab



Moss: Book II



Red Matter 2



Best Action:



Bayonetta 3



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II



Neon White



Sifu



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge



Best Action/Adventure:



A Plague Tale: Requiem



God of War: Ragnarök



Horizon Forbidden West



Stray



Tunic



Best RPG:



Elden Ring



Live A Live



Pokémon Legends Arceus



Triangle Strategy



Xenoblade Chronicles 3



Best Fighting:



DNF Duel



JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R



The King of Fighters XV



MultiVersus



Sifu



Best Family:



Kirby and the Forgotten Land



Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga



Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope



Nintendo Switch Sports



Splatoon 3



Best Sim/Strategy:



Dune: Spice Wars



Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope



Total War: Warhammer III



Two Point Campus



Victoria 3



Best Sports/Racing:





F1 22



FIFA 23



NBA 2K23



Gran Turismo 7



OlliOlli World



Best Multiplayer:



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II



MultiVersus



Overwatch 2



Splatoon 3



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge



Content Creator of the Year



Karl Jacobs



Ludwig



Nibellion



Nobru



QTCinderella



Best Debut Indie:



Neon White



Norco



Stray



Tunic



Vampire Survivors



Best Adaptation:



Arcane



Cyberpunk: Edgerunners



The Cuphead Show



Sonic the Hedgehog 2



Uncharted



Most Anticipated Game



Final Fantasy XVI



Hogwarts Legacy



Resident Evil 4



Starfield



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Best Esports Game:



Counter-Strike: Global Offensive



Dota 2



League of Legends



Rocket League



Valorant



Best Esports Athlete:



Jeong "Chovy" Ji-Hoon



Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok



Finn "Karrigan" Andersen



Oleksandr "s1imple" Kostyliev



Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker



Best Esports Team:



Dark Zero Esports



FaZe Clan



Gen.G



LA Thieves



Loud



Best Esports Coach:



Andrii "B1AD3" Horodenskyi



Matheus "Bzka" Tarasconi



Erik "Døømbros" Sandgren



Robert "Robban" Dahlström



Go "Score" Dong-Bin



Best Esports Event:



Evo 2022



2022 League of Legends World Championships



PGL Major Antwerp



The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational



Valorant Champions 2022



To cast your votes, you can visit The Game Awards' nomination website right here.