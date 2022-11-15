Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
articles

The Game Awards: All Categories and Nominees

A select few games fill a lot of the categories.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's almost that time of the year again when we look to celebrate the best and most impactful video games of the year at The Game Awards. This year's event will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on the morning of December 9 for us in the UK and Europe, starting at 00:30 GMT / 1:30 CET.

With that date and time in mind, the nominees for all 31 of the individual categories have been announced, and while you can take a look at the full list below, the leading titles are God of War: Ragnarök (10 nominations), Elden Ring (7 nominations), and Horizon Forbidden West (7 nominations).

Here are all the recognised games and individuals.

The Game Awards: All Categories and Nominees
This is an ad:

Game of the Year:



  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Stray

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction:



  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Immortality

  • Stray

Best Narrative:



  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Immortality

Best Art Direction:



  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Scorn

  • Stray

Best Score and Music:



  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Metal: Hellsinger

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design:



  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Gran Turismo 7

  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance:



  • Horizon Forbidden West - Ashly Burch (Aloy)

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem - Charlotte McBurney (Amicia)

  • God of War: Ragnarök - Christopher Judge (Kratos)

  • Immortality - Manon Gage (Marissa)

  • God of War: Ragnarök - Sunny Suljic (Atreus)

Games for Impact:



  • A Memoir Blue

  • As Dusk Falls

  • Citizen Sleeper

  • Endling: Extinction is Forever

  • Hindsight

  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game:



  • Apex Legends

  • Destiny 2

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie:



  • Cult of the Lamb

  • Neon White

  • Sifu

  • Stray

  • Tunic

Best Mobile Game:



  • Apex Legends Mobile

  • Diablo Immortal

  • Genshin Impact

  • Marvel Snap

  • Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support:



  • Apex Legends

  • Destiny 2

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • No Man's Sky

Innovation in Accessibility:



  • As Dusk Falls

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Return to Monkey Island

  • The Last of Us: Part I

  • The Quarry

Best VR/AR:



  • After the Fall

  • Among Us VR

  • Bonelab

  • Moss: Book II

  • Red Matter 2

Best Action:



  • Bayonetta 3

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

  • Neon White

  • Sifu

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Action/Adventure:



  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Stray

  • Tunic

Best RPG:



  • Elden Ring

  • Live A Live

  • Pokémon Legends Arceus

  • Triangle Strategy

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting:



  • DNF Duel

  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

  • The King of Fighters XV

  • MultiVersus

  • Sifu

Best Family:



  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land

  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

  • Nintendo Switch Sports

  • Splatoon 3

Best Sim/Strategy:



  • Dune: Spice Wars

  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

  • Total War: Warhammer III

  • Two Point Campus

  • Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing:


  • F1 22

  • FIFA 23

  • NBA 2K23

  • Gran Turismo 7

  • OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer:



  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

  • MultiVersus

  • Overwatch 2

  • Splatoon 3

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Content Creator of the Year



  • Karl Jacobs

  • Ludwig

  • Nibellion

  • Nobru

  • QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie:



  • Neon White

  • Norco

  • Stray

  • Tunic

  • Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation:



  • Arcane

  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

  • The Cuphead Show

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2

  • Uncharted

Most Anticipated Game

:

  • Final Fantasy XVI

  • Hogwarts Legacy

  • Resident Evil 4

  • Starfield

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Esports Game:



  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

  • Dota 2

  • League of Legends

  • Rocket League

  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete:



  • Jeong "Chovy" Ji-Hoon

  • Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok

  • Finn "Karrigan" Andersen

  • Oleksandr "s1imple" Kostyliev

  • Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker

Best Esports Team:



  • Dark Zero Esports

  • FaZe Clan

  • Gen.G

  • LA Thieves

  • Loud

Best Esports Coach:



  • Andrii "B1AD3" Horodenskyi

  • Matheus "Bzka" Tarasconi

  • Erik "Døømbros" Sandgren

  • Robert "Robban" Dahlström

  • Go "Score" Dong-Bin

Best Esports Event:



  • Evo 2022

  • 2022 League of Legends World Championships

  • PGL Major Antwerp

  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

  • Valorant Champions 2022

To cast your votes, you can visit The Game Awards' nomination website right here.



Loading next content