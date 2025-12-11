The Game Awards 2025: What we know - and predict will be shown
Lots of confirmations have already come in, and there are rumours pointing in specific directions.
Here we are again, folks. A year has come to an end and Geoff Keighley and company are ready with what promises to be a great show. Whether it's "good" or not there are always very, very strong opinions, whether it's the number of adverts, whether award winners speak too long or too short, or whether the number and size of the reveals of new and upcoming games hit the quality bar expected.
We thought it would be beneficial to sort out what we know and what we think, so you're ready for tonight's show, which officially begins at 01:00 GMT, with a smaller pre-show taking place 30 minutes beforehand from 00:30 GMT.
What we know
Okay, so there are actually a number of revelations that have either already been teased or revealed directly, and we can more easily present them here:
- Jonathan Blow, creator of Braid and The Witness, presents his new game
- Saros officially gets a gameplay trailer - but already has a release date
- Teaser from Geoff Keighley is expected to be related to Larian's Divinity series - but nothing concrete besides confirmation it won't apparently be "Original Sin 3"
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will get a new trailer, and it is also expected to announce a release date
- SEGA is strongly hinting that they have something coming to the Game Awards, but we don't know what it is.
- Phantom Blade Zero gets its release date during the show
- A new Total War game will be revealed (expected to be Star Wars-related)
- Exodus gets a new gameplay trailer (and maybe a release date?)
- A new Tomb Raider game will be officially revealed during the show.
What we think we know
It's almost only natural to step outside of what we know for sure and enter the nebulous land of speculation. But usually, if a studio registers a trademark shortly beforehand, or rumours swirl in the days leading up to it, something will happen during the Game Awards.
That's why we have a small section below where you can keep track of what's been going on leading up to the show, so you know what's going on based on concrete evidence.
- Remedy registers new trademark just before the show on "Control Resonant" - could this be the name of the sequel?
- Resident Evil Requiem gets new artwork confirming Leon's presence shortly before the show - probably not a coincidence either.
- Ubisoft recently registered the trademark for the upcoming remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, which is still set to land before 31 March - so perhaps it's a safe bet?
- Insider claims that we will soon see something Star Wars-related, and more specifically refers to "Old Republic" - we assume that this teaser is Game Awards-specific, but we do not know which game is being referred to. It could be the Total War game, or something else entirely.
From here it immediately becomes more muddy and we can start talking about which studios "should" be ready to reveal something new. Square Enix could easily reveal Final Fantasy VII Part III, or even say more about Kingdom Hearts 4. Xbox is also expected to fill, but which games will get the spotlight is hard to say, with strong candidates being Forza Horizon 6 and Fable. Sony Santa Monica has long been working on a project with Cory Barlog at the helm, and Nintendo always has a surprise or two up its sleeve.
In addition to Requiem, Capcom has a packed line-up of Pragmata, new Resident Evil remakes and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and Ubisoft could easily use the stage to show us more from Beyond Good & Evil 3.
But all this is highly speculative, and we would rather hear from you. What do you hope to see? What do you think is very likely to happen? And what is completely out of the question?