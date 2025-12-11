The Game Awards 2025: What we know - and predict will be shown

HQ

Here we are again, folks. A year has come to an end and Geoff Keighley and company are ready with what promises to be a great show. Whether it's "good" or not there are always very, very strong opinions, whether it's the number of adverts, whether award winners speak too long or too short, or whether the number and size of the reveals of new and upcoming games hit the quality bar expected.

We thought it would be beneficial to sort out what we know and what we think, so you're ready for tonight's show, which officially begins at 01:00 GMT, with a smaller pre-show taking place 30 minutes beforehand from 00:30 GMT.

What we know

Okay, so there are actually a number of revelations that have either already been teased or revealed directly, and we can more easily present them here:

What we think we know

It's almost only natural to step outside of what we know for sure and enter the nebulous land of speculation. But usually, if a studio registers a trademark shortly beforehand, or rumours swirl in the days leading up to it, something will happen during the Game Awards.

That's why we have a small section below where you can keep track of what's been going on leading up to the show, so you know what's going on based on concrete evidence.

From here it immediately becomes more muddy and we can start talking about which studios "should" be ready to reveal something new. Square Enix could easily reveal Final Fantasy VII Part III, or even say more about Kingdom Hearts 4. Xbox is also expected to fill, but which games will get the spotlight is hard to say, with strong candidates being Forza Horizon 6 and Fable. Sony Santa Monica has long been working on a project with Cory Barlog at the helm, and Nintendo always has a surprise or two up its sleeve.

In addition to Requiem, Capcom has a packed line-up of Pragmata, new Resident Evil remakes and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and Ubisoft could easily use the stage to show us more from Beyond Good & Evil 3.

But all this is highly speculative, and we would rather hear from you. What do you hope to see? What do you think is very likely to happen? And what is completely out of the question?