The Game Awards 2024 nominations: all contenders for Game of the Year

The Game Awards 2024 nominations have just been announced by Geoff Keighley. In a livestream hosted by Keighley, all nominees have been confirmed three weeks prior The Game Awards, taking place in December 12.

These are all the nominees, including the categories for Game of the Year (GOTY), Best Game Direction, as well as some eSports categories. And yes, it was previously known that DLCs and expansions are elligible for big awards...

Game of the Year



ASTRO BOT



Balatro



Black Myth: Wukong



Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Metapahor: ReFantazio



Best Game Direction



ASTRO BOT



Balatro



Black Myth: Wuking



Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Metapahor: ReFantazio



Best Action Game



Black Myth: Wukong



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Helldivers 2



Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2



Stellar Blade



Best Action/Adventure



Astro Bot



Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown



Silent Hill 2



Star Wars Outlaws



Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom



Best RPG



Dragon's Dogma 2



Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth



Metaphor: ReFantazio



Best Fighting Game



Dragon Ball Sparking Zero



Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising



Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection



Multiversus



Tekken 8



Best Sports/Racing Game



F1 24



EA FC 25



NBA 2K25



Top Spin 2K25



WWE 2K24



Best Sim/Strategy Game



Age of Mythology Retold



Frostpunk 2



Kunitsu Gami: Path of the Goddess



Manor Lords



Unicorn Overlord



Innovation Accesibily



Call of Duty Black Ops 6



Diablo 4



Dragon Age: The Veilguard



Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown



Star Wars Outlaws



Best Family Game



Astro Bot



Princess Peach Showtime



Super Mario Party Jamboree



Zelda Echoes of Wisdom



The Plucky Squire



Best Indie Game



Animal Well



Balatro



Lorelei and the Laser Eyes



Neva



UFO 50



Best Debut Indie Game



Animal Well



Balatro



Manor Lords



Pacific Drive



The Plucky Squire



Best VR/AR Game



Arizona Sunshine



Asgard's Wrath 2



Batman Arkham Shadow



Metal Hellsinger VR



Metro Awakening



Best Multiplayer



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Helldivers 2



Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2



Super Mario Party Jamboree



Tekken 8



Best Narrative



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth



Metaphor Re:Fantazio



Senua's Saga Hellblade II



Silent Hill 2



Best Art Direction



Astro Bot



Black Myth Wukong



Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree



Metaphor Re:Fantazio



Neva



Best Score and Music



ASTRO BOT



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Metaphor: ReFantazio



Silent Hill 2



Stellar Blade



Best Performance



Briana White - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Hannah Telle - Life is Strange: Double Exposure



Humberly Gonzalez - Star Wars Outlaws



Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2



Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga Hellblade 2



Best Mobile Game



AFK Journey



Balatro



Withering Waves



Zenless Zone Zero



Pokemon TCGP



Best Audio Design



Astro Bot



Call of Duty Black Ops 6



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Senua's Saga Hellblade II



Silent Hill 2



Best Ongoing Game



Destiny 2



Diablo IV



Final Fantasy XIV



Fortnite



Helldivers 2



Games for Impact



Closer the distance



Indika



Neva



Life is Strange Double Exposure



Senua's Saga Hellblade 2



Tales of Kenzera: Zau



Best Community Support



Baldur's Gate 3



Final Fantasy XIV



Fortnite



Helldivers 2



No Man's Sky



Best Adaptation



Arcane



Fallout



Knuckles



Like a Dragon: Yakuza



Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft



Most Anticipated Game



Death Stranding 2: On The Beach



Ghost of Yotei



Grand Theft Auto VI



Metroid Prime 4: Beyond



Monster Hunter Wilds



Best Content Creator



CaseOh



Illojuan



Techno Gamers



TypicalGamer



Usada Pekora



Best eSports Game



Counter-Strike 2



Dota 2



League of Legends



Mobile Legends: Bang Pang



Valorant



Best eSports Athlete



33



Aleksib



Chovy



Faker



Zywoo



Zmjjkk



Best eSports Team



Bilibili Gaming



Gen.G



Navi



T1



Team Liquid



The Game Awards will be held Thursday, December 12, starting at 7:30p ET / 4:30p PT / 12:30+1a GMT. Which one is your favourite to be chosen as GOTY 2024?