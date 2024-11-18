The Game Awards 2024 nominations: all contenders for Game of the Year
All nominees for The Game Awards 2024 have been announced. The awards are taking place December 12.
HQ
The Game Awards 2024 nominations have just been announced by Geoff Keighley. In a livestream hosted by Keighley, all nominees have been confirmed three weeks prior The Game Awards, taking place in December 12.
These are all the nominees, including the categories for Game of the Year (GOTY), Best Game Direction, as well as some eSports categories. And yes, it was previously known that DLCs and expansions are elligible for big awards...
Game of the Year
ASTRO BOT
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Metapahor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
ASTRO BOT
Balatro
Black Myth: Wuking
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Metapahor: ReFantazio
Best Action Game
Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Stellar Blade
Best Action/Adventure
Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
Dragon's Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting Game
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
Multiversus
Tekken 8
Best Sports/Racing Game
F1 24
EA FC 25
NBA 2K25
Top Spin 2K25
WWE 2K24
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Age of Mythology Retold
Frostpunk 2
Kunitsu Gami: Path of the Goddess
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord
Innovation Accesibily
Call of Duty Black Ops 6
Diablo 4
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Star Wars Outlaws
Best Family Game
Astro Bot
Princess Peach Showtime
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
The Plucky Squire
Best Indie Game
Animal Well
Balatro
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Neva
UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
Animal Well
Balatro
Manor Lords
Pacific Drive
The Plucky Squire
Best VR/AR Game
Arizona Sunshine
Asgard's Wrath 2
Batman Arkham Shadow
Metal Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening
Best Multiplayer
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
Best Narrative
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor Re:Fantazio
Senua's Saga Hellblade II
Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
Astro Bot
Black Myth Wukong
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Metaphor Re:Fantazio
Neva
Best Score and Music
ASTRO BOT
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
Best Performance
Briana White - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Hannah Telle - Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Humberly Gonzalez - Star Wars Outlaws
Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
Best Mobile Game
AFK Journey
Balatro
Withering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Pokemon TCGP
Best Audio Design
Astro Bot
Call of Duty Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Senua's Saga Hellblade II
Silent Hill 2
Best Ongoing Game
Destiny 2
Diablo IV
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
Games for Impact
Closer the distance
Indika
Neva
Life is Strange Double Exposure
Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Community Support
Baldur's Gate 3
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
No Man's Sky
Best Adaptation
Arcane
Fallout
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most Anticipated Game
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Grand Theft Auto VI
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Content Creator
CaseOh
Illojuan
Techno Gamers
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora
Best eSports Game
Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
Mobile Legends: Bang Pang
Valorant
Best eSports Athlete
33
Aleksib
Chovy
Faker
Zywoo
Zmjjkk
Best eSports Team
Bilibili Gaming
Gen.G
Navi
T1
Team Liquid
The Game Awards will be held Thursday, December 12, starting at 7:30p ET / 4:30p PT / 12:30+1a GMT. Which one is your favourite to be chosen as GOTY 2024?