The Game Awards 2024 nominations: all contenders for Game of the Year

All nominees for The Game Awards 2024 have been announced. The awards are taking place December 12.

The Game Awards 2024 nominations have just been announced by Geoff Keighley. In a livestream hosted by Keighley, all nominees have been confirmed three weeks prior The Game Awards, taking place in December 12.

These are all the nominees, including the categories for Game of the Year (GOTY), Best Game Direction, as well as some eSports categories. And yes, it was previously known that DLCs and expansions are elligible for big awards...

Game of the Year


  • ASTRO BOT

  • Balatro

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

  • Metapahor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction


  • ASTRO BOT

  • Balatro

  • Black Myth: Wuking

  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

  • Metapahor: ReFantazio

Best Action Game


  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Helldivers 2

  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

  • Stellar Blade

Best Action/Adventure


  • Astro Bot

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • Silent Hill 2

  • Star Wars Outlaws

  • Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG


  • Dragon's Dogma 2

  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game


  • Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising

  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection

  • Multiversus

  • Tekken 8

Best Sports/Racing Game


  • F1 24

  • EA FC 25

  • NBA 2K25

  • Top Spin 2K25

  • WWE 2K24

Best Sim/Strategy Game


  • Age of Mythology Retold

  • Frostpunk 2

  • Kunitsu Gami: Path of the Goddess

  • Manor Lords

  • Unicorn Overlord

Innovation Accesibily


  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6

  • Diablo 4

  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • Star Wars Outlaws

Best Family Game


  • Astro Bot

  • Princess Peach Showtime

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

  • Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

  • The Plucky Squire

Best Indie Game


  • Animal Well

  • Balatro

  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

  • Neva

  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game


  • Animal Well

  • Balatro

  • Manor Lords

  • Pacific Drive

  • The Plucky Squire

Best VR/AR Game


  • Arizona Sunshine

  • Asgard's Wrath 2

  • Batman Arkham Shadow

  • Metal Hellsinger VR

  • Metro Awakening

Best Multiplayer


  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Helldivers 2

  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

  • Tekken 8

Best Narrative


  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

  • Metaphor Re:Fantazio

  • Senua's Saga Hellblade II

  • Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction


  • Astro Bot

  • Black Myth Wukong

  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Metaphor Re:Fantazio

  • Neva

Best Score and Music


  • ASTRO BOT

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Silent Hill 2

  • Stellar Blade

Best Performance


  • Briana White - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

  • Hannah Telle - Life is Strange: Double Exposure

  • Humberly Gonzalez - Star Wars Outlaws

  • Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2

  • Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga Hellblade 2

Best Mobile Game


  • AFK Journey

  • Balatro

  • Withering Waves

  • Zenless Zone Zero

  • Pokemon TCGP

Best Audio Design


  • Astro Bot

  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

  • Senua's Saga Hellblade II

  • Silent Hill 2

Best Ongoing Game


  • Destiny 2

  • Diablo IV

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • Helldivers 2

Games for Impact


  • Closer the distance

  • Indika

  • Neva

  • Life is Strange Double Exposure

  • Senua's Saga Hellblade 2

  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Community Support


  • Baldur's Gate 3

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • Helldivers 2

  • No Man's Sky

Best Adaptation


  • Arcane

  • Fallout

  • Knuckles

  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza

  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game


  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • Ghost of Yotei

  • Grand Theft Auto VI

  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Content Creator


  • CaseOh

  • Illojuan

  • Techno Gamers

  • TypicalGamer

  • Usada Pekora

Best eSports Game


  • Counter-Strike 2

  • Dota 2

  • League of Legends

  • Mobile Legends: Bang Pang

  • Valorant

Best eSports Athlete


  • 33

  • Aleksib

  • Chovy

  • Faker

  • Zywoo

  • Zmjjkk

Best eSports Team


  • Bilibili Gaming

  • Gen.G

  • Navi

  • T1

  • Team Liquid

The Game Awards will be held Thursday, December 12, starting at 7:30p ET / 4:30p PT / 12:30+1a GMT. Which one is your favourite to be chosen as GOTY 2024?

