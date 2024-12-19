The Game Awards 2024 breaks viewership records

HQ

The Game Awards 2024 made a huge splash on December 12, breaking records with an eye-popping 154 million global live streams. That's a 31% jump from last year's numbers, proving the event has become a worldwide sensation. Whether on YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok Live, fans everywhere tuned in, cementing The Game Awards as a must-watch spectacle for gamers across the globe.

One of the most unforgettable moments of the night was Astro Bot taking home the coveted Game of the Year award. But it wasn't just the games that stole the spotlight—for instance, Hollywood legend Harrison Ford also made a surprise appearance, bringing some star power to the event. His appearance reminded us all that The Game Awards is as much about entertainment as it is about celebrating gaming.

From record-breaking viewership to jaw-dropping moments, The Game Awards 2024 proved that this event is more than just an awards show—it's a global celebration of everything gaming has to offer.

What did you think of this year's Game Awards? Did it live up to the hype, or are you already looking forward to what's in store next year?