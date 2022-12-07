The Game Awards 2022: Five Expectations and Hopes

HQ

It's almost that time of the year once again where we look to celebrate and highlight the wonderful games over the past 12 months, and of course the developers and individuals that have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring them to life. The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley, is set to start at the ungodly hour of 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET (albeit with a short pre-show 30 minutes beforehand) on the morning of December 9, and with that show's imminent start in mind, we've once again taken a look at what we expect and hope to see during the broadcast.

Expectations:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

This is a given. EA and Respawn announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would be making an appearance at The Game Awards, where gameplay from the title will be shown. If we had to guess, it'll be here that the launch date for the title will be confirmed, following its previous leaking, which revealed a March 15, 2023 debut.

Baldur's Gate 3

We've been waiting to hear about when exactly Baldur's Gate 3 will be officially leaving Early Access and launching into its 1.0 state, and it looks like The Game Awards might be the time and the place for this very announcement. Larian Studios has confirmed that the game will be at the showcase, so let's hope that a full release will follow fairly soon afterwards.

Tekken 8

Fighting game enthusiasts have a very big 2023 to look forward to. Street Fighter 6 will be debuting sometime within the year, and no doubt Tekken 8 will follow suit after, or perhaps even before, who knows? What we do know is that the next instalment in the Tekken series will absolutely be making an appearance at the show, so be prepared to hear what's next for the series very soon.

Final Fantasy XVI

There have been a plentiful array of rumours that suggest that we'll be hearing about Final Fantasy XVI's pre-order date sometime this week, and considering games companies don't tend to put a game up for pre-order before it officially gets an exact release date, all signs are pointing toward the highly anticipated next instalment's appearance being one to reveal its release date at The Game Awards.

Airship Syndicate's MMO

The developer behind both Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and Battle Chasers: Nightwar has been working on an MMO with Warframe's Digital Extremes for some time, and it has been announced by the former that the duo will finally be lifting the curtain on this project at the show in a few days.

Hopes:

Kojima Productions' Next Title

This does seem like a bit of a stretch, but considering both Hideo Kojima and Geoff Keighley's friendship, and the fact that Kojima Productions has been teasing its next project for months at various different events around the world, perhaps the stars are aligning for a full fledged reveal at this year's show. Whether it will be a new IP or a sequel to Death Stranding remains completely unknown.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

We haven't seen or heard a lot about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in a long-time, despite the fact that Sony and Insomniac affirmed fairly recently that the game is still on track to launch in 2023. Considering there's no sign of a PlayStation Showcase on the horizon, perhaps The Game Awards will be where fans get an update on how the project is proceeding... or perhaps another Horizon is where Sony Interactive Entertainment is currently focused.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 was one of The Game Awards 2021's biggest announcements and considering the game is expected to launch next year, why not keep up appearances by providing a new trailer to round out the year, perhaps even one which shows off gameplay and teases what fans will be in store for when the title arrives.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Gotham Knights came and went, and now all eyes are on the next major DC video game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Coming from Rocksteady, the very studio that gave us the brilliant Arkham series, this title has gone very, very quiet since it was delayed out of 2022, so why not end the year with a bit of a bang and update interested fans with how development is going with a new trailer, or something similar.

Borderlands Movie

This is one hell of a stretch but we really need to know where this film currently stands. We haven't seen or heard anything about this project in ages, and considering The Game Awards has a great degree of crossover between games and the wider entertainment industry, perhaps we'll finally get an update on how the movie is progressing, because this has a way too stacked cast to just forget about it entirely.