The Game Awards 2021 will air on December 9

We now know the exact date that Geof Keighley will take to the stage and hand out awards in recognition of gaming's finest. The Game Awards 2021 will be held on December 9 at the Microsoft Theatre, and it will be an in-person event due to Covid-19 restrictions easing.

Commenting on the announcement, creator and host Geoff Keighley said: "We are very excited to return to the Microsoft Theater for a special night to celebrate the past, present, and future of video games."

Of course, with the year still not over, we don't have a list of nominees, but we suspect that Deathloop and It Takes Two might be nominated in a number of categories. This year has obviously been widely disrupted due to Covid-19, but we've had some great releases like the aforementioned titles, so it should make for an interesting showcase. We will be sure to keep you in the loop when the full list of categories and nominees is released in future.

