The Game Awards 2021 shattered records

The Game Awards has been growing a lot during the last few years and saw a 128% increase last year to 26.2 million livestreams. But that was nothing compared to 2021. The host and producer Geoff Keighley has now revealed on Twitter that the show this year completely shredded all previous records:

"We're thrilled to share that #TheGameAwards delivered a record 85 million livestreams in 2021.

Plus:

- Record number of Tweets about the show (1.6M)

- Record number of viewer votes (23.2M)

- Highest Watch Time to date on YouTube (1.75M hours)"

We think this was very well deserved and The Game Awards is now one of the absolute highlights of the year for us at Gamereactor. What do you think of the concept?