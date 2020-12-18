Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Game Awards 2020 obliterates records

Turns out, having Gal Gadot, John David Washington, Keanu Reeves, Tom Holland, Mass Effect 4 and Sephiroth stabbing Mario at a show gets some attention.

Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards show has just continued to grow each year, but this year's stream really made a giant leap.

Keighley has announced that The Game Awards 2020 had more than 83 million livestreams, which means that it increased by more than 83 percent compared to last year. We're also told that the show had a peak of 8.3 million concurrent viewers, but there's no mention of when that was. It's not easy to guess either, as having Christopher Nolan, Gal Gadot, John David Washington, Keanu Reeves and Tom Holland present awards while getting a look at Mass Effect 4, Perfect Dark and Sephiroth stabbing Mario in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trailer are all things that probably got some attention from both new and old viewers.

Did you watch the show? What was your favourite moment?

