The future of Zelda

Now that I've spent over a hundred more hours in Hyrule, and it'll be a while before the next installment in the series is here, it's time to look forward instead of back. And all thoughts start with a quote.

"I think it's correct to say that it has created a new kind of format for the series to proceed from."

These words belong to Eiji Aonuma, producer of the last Zelda games and director of several before that. I want to start by dissecting those words, because it's in that particular "proceed from..." that I personally attach the most importance to. There seems to be some kind of general concern that the way Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom look and work is a framework that is completely determined, but of course that's not the case. I see it more as a loose foundation, and Aonuma's words confirm this. Future games will have changes, improvements and be different in many ways. You don't have to worry about that. Tears of the Kingdom was a direct sequel, and thus in some ways very similar. The same, albeit a very expanded, world. The same mechanics, the same kind of exploration to tie the game's story together. And much more. But of course, there were also a lot of changes, improvements and news and if the next game also changes visually and takes place in a new version of Hyrule, then we have already taken a big step forward from what we have got now in the last two editions.

Might as well address the biggest change people want to see right away, and no - I'm not talking about weapons that don't break. Because even though we got 120 shrines in Breath of the Wild and a whopping 152 in Tears of the Kingdom, traditional temples are something that has been requested and talked about quite a bit since we set foot in the open world introduced in March 2017. We got four Divine Beasts that received their fair share of criticism and in Tears of the Kingdom it was as if Nintendo, at least a little, had listened to this and when the words "Wind Temple", "Fire Temple", "Water Temple" and "Lightning Temple" appeared on the screen, a nostalgic feeling was brought to life. Although the variety was greater than its predecessor Divine Beasts, these temples were not quite what we wanted, but it was a step in the right direction. A small one, but a step nonetheless.

I think the issue of what counts as a traditional temple stems from a few factors. The first is of course a design of a place with a map like the older games. You move in corridors and clearly divided rooms, solve puzzles, find keys and defeat enemies to move on to a final boss. Tears of the Kingdom had parts of that, but everything revolved more around larger open spaces and a recurring design of activating five machines of some kind. Here I think Nintendo must dare to go back to the kind of design that they themselves have been so good at in previous games. Even the first The Legend of Zelda had really good temples and I personally wouldn't mind a return to limiting the spaces and giving us puzzles in the rooms that must be solved in order to progress.

The other thing that is conspicuous by its absence is a specific item that can only be found in the temple we are in and is essential to solve it. Here I understand that the open world limits this, but I am not so sure that it needs to do so. I think rather the opposite: finding a specific object in a temple can make the outside world invite new ways of approaching the challenges and exploration. For example, I think of the fact that Nintendo has been very restrictive about water. Sure, there are small streams and in both recent games we've been able to build rafts to get across smaller bodies of water, but that's about it. The fact that a water temple has something that allows Link to breathe underwater enables exploration in a whole new way. Not until you pass this temple can you explore all of Hyrule's lakes and find secrets at the bottom. Apply this to the rest of the temples and the possibilities become staggering if you can find items that give you new opportunities outside of them.

I've always been convinced that just because you make an open world, you can still design specific elements. Some game developers have a strong belief that a more linear game allows them to direct the experience, and sure - I understand that breathtaking car chases and many platforming sequences where bridges and other things collapse under the feet of the character work better in that format. But that doesn't mean it becomes an impossibility in an open world. Running around in Tears of the Kingdom and seeing a boulder fall from the sky, or placing a huge Flame Gleeok on the Lake Hylia bridge are just two examples of how you can create events by specifically placing things you discover when you first arrive at a certain location. However, I think Nintendo's design philosophy is that you should be able to take advantage of all of this no matter how early or late in the game you are, that they don't want to restrict anyone regardless of what they've done, discovered, or been equipped with. But I wouldn't mind if they went partly away from that.

Another thing I hope Nintendo redesigns is the way the story is told. It was stronger in Tears of the Kingdom than in Breath of the Wild and the game's memories were easier to find. The hunt for the game's geoglyphs was exciting and a cool feature of the open world, but Nintendo has now, in two games, mainly told a story about what happened back then. We get some dialogue that advances the plot as we talk to characters, but really no cutscenes throughout the game (with a few exceptions). This is explained by the fact that you shape your own story and I can absolutely understand that it is your own adventure in the world that will be the strongest. Every player's experience will be different and I remember creating one of the most memorable ones for myself in Tears of the Kingdom.

I decided to go from the far edge of the south-eastern part of the map to the opposite side, at the top of the north-west. The world is a big place, so I knew this alone would take time. But I also set up some mandatory rules to follow. I would complete the shrines I discovered along the way, and if anything else in the form of a side mission or similar crossed my path, I would do that too. The entire journey took three hours, a perfect gaming session that really showcased the strengths of this format. But as I mentioned earlier, just because it's so open doesn't mean you can't include scripted sequences. Because just like when you arrive at a specific point in other open world games, you can choose to start an intermediate sequence. I think the bond with Link would be stronger because of this, if there was a more traditionally told story that wasn't just told in flashbacks.

Many of the things we want from future Zelda games are things we already get in previous games in the series, which Nintendo has since abandoned. The more linear, more classic temples and so on. But in many ways, all the games in the series have also invited a largely unlimited exploration where we can run around Hyrule almost unhindered between the game's temples, or for that matter even sail around on a large ocean a little as we want. Some of the obvious obstacles don't work as well now, even in Ocarina of Time we couldn't get past certain sections because Link didn't climb, but even now that we can explore the world however we want, it makes specific items a must to reach certain parts, and even though players cleared Tears of the Kingdom's fire temple by climbing and flying around rather than riding the rails, you can still build rooms and puzzles - something the latest game's final temple is a perfect example of. It's exactly the kind of puzzle solving I would have liked to see recreated in the labyrinth that builds a temple, searching for keys, hidden passages to blow up. It doesn't matter if you hinder Link's exploration with roofs and other solutions. Let the world outside be just as grand and free as it has been in two games, but be more traditional in this particular aspect. In Tears of the Kingdom, we had the ability to teleport through ceilings to what was above, and if this ability doesn't exist in the next Zelda game, there is also the possibility to actually design more traditional temples.

I understand that Nintendo is obviously trying out all these ideas. Or at least discussing them. Then, of course, all the new things they want to develop will have a place too, new game mechanics and new locations. For me, this, what will be new, is at least as exciting as hoping for more classic temples. With a world as large as Hyrule was in the last game, it's a bit dizzying to imagine where this particular part will go. But really, you can apply the same thinking here; you take everything that has been created and refine and change it. An underground in the last game was a welcome addition, but here you can of course create a more vibrant one. Cities, villages, more life and movement. All the new features presented are like planting a seed for the next installment, and the next. If Tears of the Kingdom proved anything, it was how much could still be developed from its predecessor, how you could fill the world with even more - and it still doesn't feel like Nintendo has reached anywhere near what is possible.

Although I will always maintain that the Zelda game's greatest strengths lie in its content and that, despite obvious technical flaws, I love its design, part of this text must still be about the visuals. After all, it is a text that first and foremost asks the question of what comes next. Now that we have two acclaimed Switch games, it's still part of an inevitable change in graphics. When the credits rolled in Tears of the Kingdom, I started the expansion to Horizon: Forbidden West. Seeing Aloy again in Burning Shores was fantastic and even though the latest Zelda adventure is in a higher league in terms of entertainment value, there was one thing that the Horizon games do so incredibly well and that is to set a very high bar in terms of technology.

Before I dive into this, I want to make it very clear that I love the design of Link's last two adventures. We don't all agree on this, but I think they're very nice mainly because Nintendo manages to create a mood and give me the feeling I want from such an adventure. However, there is no doubt that a more technically perfect Zelda game would have been welcome. But as welcome as a more technically polished game would be, it's likely that it will be mainly about finding a visual style that Nintendo's next hardware presents in a solid way. I don't think the design in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom is chosen solely because it's what the Nintendo Switch can do, although that certainly plays a part. I think Nintendo's design philosophy simply leans heavily towards the way these games look graphically. But I also believe that a new game in the series must distinguish itself in more ways than just game mechanics, and here the visuals become an important cornerstone. Whether it leans more towards keeping something similar, but with changes in interface, menus and other things - or making a completely different design, it remains to be seen. The first images and the first teaser will at least tell us what we will end up with, and it is the visuals that will be the first hint of how the next Zelda game will differ from the one we got on Switch.

We have now had two Zelda games, over a seven year period, that have defined where this game series is today. They haven't appealed to everyone, far from it, but they are very popular and celebrated as a whole. However, I think it's important to think that this is how we define the game series right now, just as we defined it according to what Ocarina of Time/Majora's Mask gave us, or how cel shading in Wind Waker also characterized the game series during a certain period. When we now leave this Hyrule, the next game will of course be as the series is characterized at the moment and I don't think we need to worry too much about Nintendo getting stuck in old ruts. Of course, I could be completely wrong here. The future will tell, but I thought I would end this text by giving my personal thoughts on what the next Zelda game will be. Then you can return to this pure guessing game and see if I was right, or if I was completely out of line.

But I think, personally, that the next Zelda will be much more different than we might think today. I think the menus and design are heavily reworked, I think the visual style has had a big change and I think, even though the concept is an open world, the series will bring back many classic things, where completely refined temples are one of them. However, I think Link's abilities similar to the ones he had in two games will return in some form, but that it might be more about a single item like an ocarina or the baton from Wind Waker. One or more items simply, something different from what we have now but still manipulating and changing things. I also think Nintendo will give us some real surprises, like playing with Zelda for a while or Link being able to transform into another character like in Majora's Mask. I also think that a companion like Navi or Midna will be an important element and used extensively for all the puzzles in the upcoming game. But most of all I think the open world will be a different playground, a very different Hyrule or actually a completely different kingdom.

It's all conjecture, of course. But since Zelda is a series that in many ways is as predictable as it is not, we can assume that Nintendo holds some things dear. The identity of the series can be found in many smaller details and even if some said that it was lost with the latest games, I felt at home in those games. You can never make everyone happy and a more traditional retreat in the next game will of course make some people unhappy as well. We still live in a time where Tears of the Kingdom is still relatively current and we all have dreams and hopes of what each new game will contain. I'm sure Nintendo thinks about every possible mechanic, every possible idea, and then makes a choice as to what gets in, and what doesn't. We can be sure that if not everything you want is in the next game, there will be more and even if the series may never find its way back to its roots in the way many want, Nintendo will find something else that will be liked.

I sometimes, jokingly, wonder "how many Zelda's do I have left to experience before I die?" and if my math regarding this is based on a statistical life expectancy of 81 years and we get a Zelda every seven (but hopefully a bit more often), I have at least seven adventures with Link left to play. Which of course also means that I have a lot of texts like this one left to write.

Feel free to share your thoughts on the Zelda games in the comments section, and tell us what you think future games will contain and what direction you hope the series will take.