The future of Switch 2, if we have our way

It's not really surprising that Switch 2 got off to a good start, even though it has done surprisingly well in a way that has exceeded both Nintendo's and analysts' expectations. The Switch is close to becoming the best-selling gaming device of all-time, and with significantly more powerful hardware, a larger screen for portable gaming, and an overall more thoughtful design, it's easy to see why it's doing so well.

Switch 2 is breaking record after record, but we don't know much about what's coming next.

Thanks to the console's backward compatibility, there is no shortage of games to enjoy, but apart from Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, there is unfortunately not much new to enjoy. Switch 2 Welcome Tour is about as narrow a game as you can get, and the upcoming Drag x Drive does not feel like a console seller (although I certainly hope I am wrong).

So far, things are going extremely well for Nintendo, and being able to walk into a store and buy a console is still not a given. That's how popular they are, and in Japan, Switch 2 has become the fastest-selling console ever. Sales will certainly continue for a long time, but at some point, Nintendo will need to show some future plans and new games. We know that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is on its way, as is Kirby Air Riders, but that's not enough, so I thought I'd go through some of what I hope Nintendo will do in the near future to ensure that Switch 2 continues at the same high pace it has so far.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will hopefully be released this year, but most people are waiting for a new 3D Mario game.

I know that Nintendo is a master of secrecy and will definitely not present five to ten major titles to be released over a three-year period; that's simply not how they work. But a little more action than there is right now is needed, and I think the updated versions of Switch games that have been announced or released so far give us clues as to what we should not expect next.

In short, I don't think they would have released better Zelda editions and a Mario Party with more content if new titles in each series were just around the corner. Instead, I think we should look elsewhere. To begin with, what is perhaps most important for a modern Nintendo console is currently missing, and that is a real Mario game in three dimensions. It goes without saying that Nintendo is working on this, but they really need to get the game out.

Animal Crossing should be released early and continuously expanded so that it can be played by an entire generation.

However, since Donkey Kong Bananza was developed by the Super Mario Odyssey team, there is a risk that it will be at least next year before it is time for Mario to go on his own adventures. Another title that would be needed is Animal Crossing. The series made its definitive breakthrough on Switch, and New Horizons is one of Nintendo's best-selling games ever. However, it lacked in the sufficient online support that feels like a given for Animal Crossing today.

With a good live service setup, we could have a game that was continuously developed, where no two years are alike, full of surprises and new things, as well as better opportunities to interact with each other. There are few games where it feels like live service would add value in the same way as for Animal Crossing, and an early announcement would have allowed the game to deliver for an entire generation.

WarioWare and Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance are two Gamecube games that should definitely be released on Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

One thing Nintendo is quite good at is role-playing games. On Switch, we've been able to play the remake of Super Mario RPG, as well as Paper Mario, Mario & Luigi, Fire Emblem, and the odd Mario + Rabbids. It would definitely have been appropriate to announce something in this category, as it would have filled a gap in the range. There are rumours that a Fire Emblem game is on the way, but I suspect that it won't be announced just yet and that Nintendo is keen to keep it under wraps for a while longer.

Nintendo are experts at releasing smaller games featuring their icons, such as Luigi's Mansion, WarioWare, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and the various sports games, which would definitely also be a good thing to announce. However, I don't think we'll be seeing anything Smash Bros.-related for a long time. Masahiro Sakurai is working on the aforementioned Kirby Air Riders, and it's reasonable to assume that it will be released before work on Smash can begin in full, where, incidentally, I'm wondering how it will even be structured. How do you match the content of its predecessor? I guess it will have to be released in parts.

Expect more unexpected game concepts from Nintendo.

Then, of course, we have Nintendo's eternal backlog, including Advance Wars, F-Zero, Golden Sun, Kid Icarus, Punch-Out, Star Fox, and several others that Nintendo could pull out to immediately delight fans. After all, this is Nintendo we're talking about, so we can reasonably expect some completely unexpected accessories such as their steering wheel, Wii Balance Board, Ring Fit ring, and the cardboard concept Labo.

Then there's the fact that Mario Kart World was a stroke of genius as a release title, and I assume that it will now be a live service title that will be expanded over a long period of time. That said, I think Nintendo should tell us more about what they have in mind. Why not release a roadmap listing what's coming, just like we knew when the expansions for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe were on the way? New drivers, tracks, routes, outfits, and other things at a steady pace would be a huge draw.

The man we are all waiting for, but when he will return with his own adventure, we do not know. However, it should not take longer than 2026.

Hopefully, there will be a Nintendo Direct soon where Nintendo will start to lift the lid a little on what's to come. I know they like to be secretive, but at least at the beginning, when there aren't actually that many Switch 2 games, it would actually be appropriate to be more transparent.