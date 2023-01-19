The future of SteamWorld to be revealed on Monday

HQ

Thunderful's SteamWorld franchise started 2010 with the Nintendo DSi title SteamWorld Tower Defense, and and has since then become really popular thanks to great games like SteamWorld Heist and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech.

Unfortunately, the last one was released in 2019, and since then we haven't really heard anything about the series, even though it was revealed in 2021 that four SteamWorld titles were in development, one of them being the very mysterious project SteamWorld Headhunter. But earlier this week, the official Twitter account for the series clearly hinted that something was about to happen.

And sure enough. During the night, it was confirmed that we can look forward to a SteamWorld broadcast on January 23. While we still don't have any details regarding what we will see, we assume SteamWorld Headhunter will be there and probably something more as well.

Make sure to mark this in your calendars, as the games released in the series so far have been really entertaining.