The future of PGA Tour 2K23

For a long time, PGA Tour 2K (previously known as The Golf Club) was the only realistic golf game. With EA's entrance to the scene with EA Sports PGA Tour earlier this year, the competition is now on. I had a talk with Josh Muise, who is the creative director at HB Studios, to find out how this will impact their game and what we can expect looking forward.

Gamereactor: How have you guys noticed the entrance of EA Sports PGA Tour into the scene, and what does it do to your plans having seen their product?

Muise: As always, our focus is on making PGA Tour 2K23 the best golf simulator available. We invite competition and anything that increases awareness and interest in the sport of golf is good for everyone. That being said, we've got several exciting features that set PGA Tour 2K23 apart, including our unique Course Designer, which players have used to create thousands of custom courses the whole community can enjoy, plus an exclusive partnership with Tiger Woods, a Topgolf experience only available in our game, unique playable golfers including Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, John Cena, Nadeshot, the Barstool Sports Fore Play crew, and more.

You guys have an amazing course designer in the game, but what is the status of more real courses added to the game?

For starters, Pinehurst No. 2 just arrived! We're also adding some exciting new playable golfers to the game in the months ahead. We appreciate everyone's patience. We have to take our time to ensure the highest quality for each course and new addition to the game.

Will we ever see crossplay societies, now that we have ranked crossplay? A big ask in the community is the ability to join more than the 10 societies you can today, so you don't have to quit one to join another.

We're thrilled to see players joining multiple societies and continuing to grow the PGA Tour 2K community! That's something we'll think about for the future.

You have done a good job adding content in terms of playable characters like Steph Curry, the Barstool guys and whatnot. But what are your plans for actual golfers added to the game?

You'll see some new playable pros and celebrity guests coming to PGA Tour 2K23. I can't confirm all the names just yet. Wouldn't want to ruin the surprise!

Finally, the news about the PGA/LIV merge just came out. Does that do anything to your future plans, or is that more towards the next game?

We're excited to see what this news means for PGA Tour 2K and for the game of golf. In the meantime, we'll continue to add new content to the game to excite our players and keep them coming back for more!

As you can tell, there wasn't a lot of information I could get out of them about the future, but at least we know that some updates will be coming.

Which pros or celebrities would you want to see join PGA Tour 2K23?