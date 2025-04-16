The future of Destiny 2 will be revealed in early May

Ever since Destiny 2: The Final Shape arrived in the summer of 2024, players have had to be content with Bungie's new seasonal Episode structure, which added content to the game in a different way than many grew used to. Considering The Final Shape was the conclusion of the 10-year-long Light and Darkness Saga, many seemed content to let the developer rest on its laurels a tad, but it's now been almost a year and fans are starting to wonder what the future holds for Destiny 2 and the series as a whole.

We'll get to learn all about this very soon, as a streaming event has been planned that will focus on the next major expansion known as The Edge of Fate, all while also talking about "the next year of Destiny 2."

We're not given any further information as of yet, other than that the event will happen on May 6 at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST. Hopefully it will give players a reason to continue their journey in Bungie's long-running multiplayer sci-fi shooter.