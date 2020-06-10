The future of Destiny 2 unveiled

You're watching Advertisements

Today Bungie once again put the spotlight on the future of Destiny 2 while talking about planned content that its players can look forward to in the coming months and years. Before the studio turned to these topics, however, there was a wake-up call aimed at the on-going racism debate. For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the developers called to commemorate the murdered African American George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer on duty at the end of last month.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light will start the next chapter of the game on September 22. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the next major milestone of the series, will be released in 2021, and Destiny 2: Lightfall is set to follow in 2022. In the meantime, the team will continue to focus on seasons in which old weapons and armour will become obsolete, while regularly provide new surprises for active players. For example, the eleventh season of Destiny 2 - Season of the Arrivals - will run from now until September 22, and it marks the beginning of Beyond Light.

Season of the Arrivals will provide new activities and equipment for Destiny 2: Shadowkeep. Players will be gathering messages of darkness on Io over the next few weeks, and there is also a new public event. Additionally, the dungeon 'Prophecy' has been opened, and it promises more challenges and rewards for hardened Guardians. All of this is apparently leading towards the release of Destiny 2: Beyond Light but right now all we know is that a mysterious pyramid ship has been sighted over Io and we need to investigate that.

Kell Eramis from the House of Fallen will be our antagonist in the shooter's next chapter and we will ruin her day on Jupiter's frozen moon Europa. There we defend a Golden Age facility as we unravel the secrets hidden underneath the thick ice. What's more is another raid for six players was confirmed in Beyond Light - right here on earth, no less. Every time Bungie talked about Destiny 2: Beyond Light, they kept mentioning that Guardians will learn the truth about the darkness. Besides that, they didn't want to reveal anything specific. However, the players will be able to equip the darkness as a weapon, because with "Stasis", a fourth damage type was quickly introduced.

The next-gen topic was also discussed during this live stream. The team will release Destiny 2 for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X and they have already confirmed that 60 fps with 4K resolution will be realized on these systems. If you move to a new console, you can transfer your progress, because the previously published extensions will be account-linked. Bungie also stated that players can upgrade from PS4 to PS5 for free or take advantage of Microsoft's Smart Delivery service (an Xbox One game will be upgraded to the Xbox Series X version) free of charge. There was also good news on the subject of cross-play because Bungie plans to build shared multiplayer servers between iterations of the same console family (Xbox One > Xbox Series X / PS4 > PS5) by the end of the year. If all went well, in 2021 we might even see cross-play between all platforms.

