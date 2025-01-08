The future of Barcelona's Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor is now in hands of the Spanish government

HQ

The Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor case has reached the Spanish government. After being rejected by LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation, FC Barcelona resorted to the Administrative Court of Sport (CSD by the Spanish initials), a government public organisation assigned to the Ministry of Education and Sports. The clubs asks for an urgent precautionary measure that would allow for the provisional registration of the players, while the issue is solved.

Pilar Alegría, minister of Sport in Spain, told this morning to Spanish Radio that the Court is still studying Barça's appeal, denying the rumours some outlets published last night, claiming the court had already granted Barça's their seeked cautionary measure.

"We will of course respond as soon as possible", they said, while also saying that they need to ask for allegations to LaLiga and RFEF, and study over 52 pages and 60 documents provided by the club.

If the decision comes in the coming hours or days, and is favourable to the club, Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor could potentially play the Spanish Supercup final on Sunday (if they win the semifinal tonight first). It wouldn't be definitive, however: the precautionary measure would acknowledge that Barcelona's allegations have a legal basis, but the final decision would be reached in a three-month window.