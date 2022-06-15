The future of Assassin's Creed to be unveiled this September

HQ

Yesterday, Ubisoft held an event dedicated to Assassin's Creed and what the future holds for the series. During that very show, we were told about what's next for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and also what will be coming after Valhalla's story has wrapped up.

For starters, Valhalla fans were treated to a variety of announcements. As part of the 15th Anniversary celebration of the series, Ubisoft will be adding even more free content to the game, but then also bolstering that with a new rogue-lite game mode called The Forgotten Saga that will be launching this summer. We're told that it will take players to Niflheim and will even launch entirely for free.

Otherwise, we were told that later this year will see the reveal of the final episode in Eivor's story. This too will be a free chapter available to all players.

To add to that, Ubisoft also revealed that it would be hosting yet another event this September, which will be a "very special event" that unveils the future of Assassin's Creed.