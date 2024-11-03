The future looks bleak for Moon Knight—don't count on a second season of the series

It's been nearly two years since Marc Spector and his alter ego Moon Knight debuted in the MCU, but after the miniseries concluded, the silence around the character and his potential future has been deafening. Series director Mohamed Diab recently spoke about this in an interview with Deadline, and unfortunately, it doesn't sound like we'll be seeing Spector again anytime soon. However, Diab mentioned he's very open to collaborating with other Marvel creators and possibly working on a crossover.

"Right now, nothing is in talks, but definitely with Moon Knight, I would love to be involved in anything else, and it could happen for sure. I have a great relationship with them."

"You never know—with Marvel, nothing is called finished. There could be a film, or he could go into another universe."

Oscar Isaac, who plays Spector, has also commented that he'd be interested in reprising the role and sees Moon Knight as a possible part of Midnight Suns.

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Suns. There are just such interesting characters in there."

"Now that we've set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, and Jake—less so—are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. I think that'd be exciting. For me, I definitely hope there's some room to explore that possibility."

So, who knows what the future holds? Do you think Moon Knight deserves more space in the MCU?