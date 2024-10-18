The future is retro: Analogue presents its reimagining of the N64

HQ

As gaming hardware and consoles fade into history, it can become increasingly challenging to experience some of the best projects from the past. Fortunately, there are a handful of talented folk that are making retro products that enable us to enjoy and bask in the brilliance of gaming's yesteryear.

The next in this effort comes from Analogue, with this being a gadget known as the Analogue 3D. It's a modern reimagining of the N64, and it offers an array of technology that enables users to play their N64 titles in better quality than ever before.

Specifically, we're promised 4K resolution support, 10-times the resolution of the original N64, 100% compatibility with every original N64 title thanks to FPGA engineering, region free access, Bluetooth LE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, four original controller ports and support for new, next-gen Analogue technology including the 3DOS software. And this is all without utilising emulation too.

The full list of features for the Analogue 3D can be seen below:



2x USB ports / charging / wired support



SD card slot including a 16GB SD card



Dual-band WiFi with OTA wireless



3DOS updating



Bluetooth Classic and LE



4 original-style controller ports



Up to 4 players supported (wireless & wired)



8BitDo 64 Controller updating via Analogue3D System (wired)



3DOS (4K)



220k LE Intel Cyclone 10GX



The Analogue 3D will come in black and white variants and will retail for $249.99. Pre-orders will be opening soon on October 21, with shipping date not currently expressed.