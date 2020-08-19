The Furious Wild brings Nanman warriors to Total War: Three Kingdoms

You're watching Advertisements

Although Creative Assembly has only just released Total War Saga: Troy (or should we rather say "gifted"?), the developer has also managed to work on a large expansion for the last core entry in the series, Total War: Three Kingdoms. As publisher Sega just announced, the expansion is scheduled to release on September 3, and it adds the so-called Nanman people to the game.

The DLC "The Furious Wild" introduces four new factions with their respective leaders, which are Meng Huo, King Mulu, Lady Zhurong and King Shamoke. A total of 25 additional units await you, including warriors armed with blowpipes and flaming clubs, as well as some wild animals (elephants and tigers). In order to meaningfully integrate the Nanman (who settled in the deep jungle in the south) into the conflict, the existing world map must be further expanded, to reflect the new territories.

As usual, The Furious Wild is also linked to a new content patch, which has a few surprises in store for existing fans. For example, the Han Dynasty is getting another warlord and there will be changes to siege battles. Both additions should go live on Steam around 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST on September 3.

You're watching Advertisements