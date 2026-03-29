The Furious to bring break-neck action to cinemas this May

While it may not be a film you're hugely familiar with, believe us when we say that you will want to consider watching The Furious in cinemas when it debuts in a couple of months. If you're at all a fan of action and well-choreographed violence, this is a movie that should pique and hold your interest, and then some.

Coming from Lionsgate, the premise of The Furious can be boiled down to its most simplest to this: Two individuals stop at nothing to save their loved ones who have been kidnapped. A more detailed explanation would explore further how this movie weaves in corrupt police, ruthless fight rings, human trafficking, and more, as the official synopsis so eloquently puts it.

"After the daughter of Wang Wei (Xie Miao) is kidnapped by a criminal network and he receives no help from the corrupt police, Wei sets out on a rampage to find her himself. His only ally is Navin (Joe Taslim) - a relentless journalist whose wife has mysteriously disappeared. Fueled by a furious vengeance, the unlikely duo ruthlessly fights against the kidnappers in this explosive martial arts showdown."

If that has drawn your attention already, the official trailer will convince you that The Furious is worthy of your time, all when it debuts in cinemas on May 29. Check out the violent and action-packed trailer below.