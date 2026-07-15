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The Furious is the title. It sums up the plot quite well. Blokes who are angry with each other for valid reasons. I suppose that's oversimplifying it a bit. This is a film I'd read quite a bit about beforehand. And sorry. I'm going to go on about Gareth Evans' The Raid for what must be the fifteenth time now, but it's impossible to avoid here, because The Furious is, in many ways, a copy. And I don't mean that in a bad way. The world is full of stylish, tense and well-choreographed violent action films about people seeking revenge or justice.

The story, in all its simplicity:

When Wang Wei's daughter is kidnapped by a brutal criminal network and the corrupt police refuse to help him, he takes matters into his own hands. In his search for his daughter, he teams up with a ruthless journalist whose wife has disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

He chose the right colour for his training kit

The text, which can be found on Filmstaden's website, also states that The Furious is a critically acclaimed, explosive action thriller and an instant modern classic. I'm a bit sceptical about calling things 'instant classics', because surely that's something only time will tell? Oh well. The film is directed by Kenji Tanigaki, who is himself a stuntman and actor. Among his previous films is, for example, Fei lung gwoh gong, or Enter The Fat Dragon, an action comedy in which Donnie Yen plays an overweight action hero? It could have been me, apart from the words 'action' and 'hero', that is.

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In the lead role as the mute Wang Wei, we see Miao Xie, whose CV is long, though the films are unknown to me. His unexpected sidekick is played by Joe Taslim, whom we've seen in Star Trek, Fast & Furious, The Raid (sorry, there it is again) and Mortal Kombat.

The Furious is an international production and around seventy per cent of the dialogue is in English. It's a bit unclear how much has been dubbed in afterwards, but it works well all the same, as it's not primarily for the dialogue that you'd watch this film. There's nothing in the plot that stands out. It's a simple story about a man hunting down the people who've kidnapped his daughter, and anyone who gets in his way gets a hammer to the head, more or less.

I do like this sort of story and I watch the film for the edge-of-your-seat action, of which there's plenty. The human trafficking theme is also a well-worn one in the genre, but it gives the film the emotional drive it needs.

One, two, three - group hug!

It's a very well-crafted film. The action sequences are fast-paced, brutal and creative. The final fight stands out above all else. It goes on for a long time and takes a few unexpected turns. I read in a comment that someone had been disappointed because they'd read that The Furious was supposed to be very realistic, but found the action sequences just as over-the-top as they often are in this sort of film. Personally, I didn't harbour any such delusions; I was expecting over-the-top action where the fighters have joints made of rubber until they snap, and can take as many blows as I've received parking fines without slowing down.

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The film is perhaps a tad too long for its own good. I lose interest for a short while about halfway through, but am drawn back in when the tension returns. This is an enjoyable, brutal and thrilling ride, as long as you don't expect anything ground-breaking. The Furious offers stylish entertainment, and if you're a fan of the genre and enjoy similar films (no, I'm not going to name-drop Gareth Evans' bone-crushing epic yet again), then this is definitely a film for you.