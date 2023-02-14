The full WWE 2K23 roster revealed

HQ

With month to go until the release of WWE 2K23, Visual Concepts and 2K Sports have now decided it's time to reveal the full roster for the game. It includes almost all the current wrestlers of the WWE, several NXT superstars as well as tons of legends, headlined by the immortal Hulk Hogan.

If you for some reason feels it isn't enough and you need more, there will also be character packs at launch to buy when WWE 2K23 is released on March 17. Head over this way to check out the full list and be prepared to put that scroll wheel of yours to work; it's a long list.