Outriders

The full trophy list for Outriders has been revealed

There are a total of 44 trophies available on PS4 and PS5.

The full trophy list for Outriders has been revealed ahead of its launch next week on April 1. There are a total of 44 trophies and these are attainable on both PS4 and PS5.

The requirements for these trophies appear pretty standard with you being awarded for things like killing a certain amount of enemies, levelling up your character, and progressing through parts of the story. There are a few more interesting ones scattered through here, however. The Clash of the Altered trophy requires you kill five Elites with skills only, and the Misfortune Loves Company trophy requires that you kill 10 enemies with only two seconds remaining in-between.

You can take a look at the full list of trophies for Outriders here.

Thanks, TheSixthAxis.

