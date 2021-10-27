The full trailer for Netflix's Cowboy Bebop is here

HQ

Netflix has released the trailer for its live-action adaptation of the anime Cowboy Bebop. Coming to the streamer in a few weeks, the show stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine respectively.

The trailer is the first broad look at the show, and reveals that we can look forward to learning more about the backstory of the main cast, as well as heading out on all kinds of action-packed cosmic adventures with them.

You can watch the full trailer and even check out the latest poster shared by Netflix below. As for when you can start streaming Cowboy Bebop, the series will release on Netflix on November 19.