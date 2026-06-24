The full schedule of events for Evo 2026 has been revealed

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While we often attribute early August as the spot on the calendar for the main and premier Evo fighting game festival based in Las Vegas, for 2026 (and likely beyond assuming the Esports World Cup remains a fixture in July and August), the festival is being pulled forward to late June, i.e. this coming weekend.

With three days of action planned between June 26 and 28, now the full schedule of events and proceedings for Evo 2026 has been detailed.

It's worth noting that Friday, June 26 will not feature any finals, but Saturday, June 27 will include a slate of finals action, including for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Guilty Gear Strive, Rivals of Aether II, Virtua Fighter V R.E.V.O., Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes, and Blazblue: Central Fiction.

Sunday, June 28 is when the biggest events of the weekend will happen, as we can expect finals for 2XKO, Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, Vampire Savior, Invincible Vs, and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

Head over here for the full schedule to see how you need to be planning your weekend so you don't miss any of the action.