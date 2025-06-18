The full schedule, format, and teams for MSI 2025 has been confirmed

HQ

Riot Games has confirmed all of the important information for the 2025 Mid-Season Invitational tournament for competitive League of Legends. The second major international event of the season will bring together the world's best for a big blowout of action that spans almost three weeks, and as for the schedule, format, and qualified teams, all of that information is below.

MSI 2025 will start on June 27 with the Play-In Stage that lasts until June 29. After this, the Bracket Stage follows with this running from July 1 until the Grand Finals on July 12, with one day off in between on July 6. The format will be based on a draw system that has yet to be completed, but the basics of it is that the top teams from each region will automatically qualify to the Bracket Stage, while the second best teams have to fight through the Play-Ins to land one of the two remaining Bracket slots. So, six teams auto-qualify, and the remaining four have to fight for one of two other spots.

As for the ten attending teams, we can expect to see G2 Esports, Movistar KOI, FlyQuest, Furia, Gen.G, T1, Anyone's Legend, Bilibili Gaming, CTBC Flying Oyster, and GAM Esports.

For the various drops that fans can earn and for the variety of draw scenarios that can happen, be sure to head over here to learn more. Otherwise, MSI 2025 will be hosted in Vancouver, Canada, so expect some awkward match times for those of us in Europe.